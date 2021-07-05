Analysts Anticipate Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) to report ($0.32) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.29). Despegar.com reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Despegar.com.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $51.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.60 million.

DESP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE:DESP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.43. The company had a trading volume of 130,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,563. Despegar.com has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51. The firm has a market cap of $941.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DESP. Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Despegar.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the first quarter valued at $240,000. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Despegar.com (DESP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.