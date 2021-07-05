Analysts Anticipate Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) to Post -$0.60 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) will report ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Lindblad Expeditions posted earnings of ($0.80) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LIND shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of LIND stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.88. 10,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,910. The stock has a market cap of $796.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.55. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.60.

In other news, insider Trey Byus sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $356,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,350.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith sold 55,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $955,850.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 223,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,149.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,187 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

