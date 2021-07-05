Analysts Anticipate Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) to Post $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) to report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,922.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after buying an additional 83,020 shares during the period. Aravt Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth $10,446,000. Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 100,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 41,266 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 217,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,788,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ OLLI traded up $1.44 on Monday, reaching $86.85. 724,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,179. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $75.75 and a one year high of $123.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.28.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

