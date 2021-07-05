Analysts Anticipate Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) to Announce -$0.59 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.59) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.30). Teladoc Health reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year earnings of ($3.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.04) to ($1.87). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDOC. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.77.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $164.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,423,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,165. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.93. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $129.74 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 0.27.

In related news, Director Hemant Taneja sold 25,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total transaction of $4,635,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 142,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,434,900.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total value of $1,564,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,670 shares in the company, valued at $75,841,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,368 shares of company stock worth $14,555,335. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 252.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,053 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after buying an additional 17,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

