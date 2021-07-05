Analysts Anticipate Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Analysts expect Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Univar Solutions’ earnings. Univar Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univar Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Univar Solutions.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Univar Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

Shares of NYSE UNVR traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.33. 679,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,871. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 65.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.93. Univar Solutions has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $561,032.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,286,564.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,757.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 389.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

