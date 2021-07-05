Analysts Anticipate VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) to Announce $0.80 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) will report $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for VEREIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.80. VEREIT posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that VEREIT will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for VEREIT.

Get VEREIT alerts:

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on VER. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. VEREIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.09.

NYSE:VER traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,367,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,196. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.21, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.86. VEREIT has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $49.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.49%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in VEREIT in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of VEREIT by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in shares of VEREIT by 627.5% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VEREIT (VER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.