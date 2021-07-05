Analysts Expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Conifer posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $26.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.65 million. Conifer had a net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%.

Shares of CNFR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.88. The company had a trading volume of 11,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,963. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 million, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.13. Conifer has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $5.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of Conifer at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

