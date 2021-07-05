Analysts Expect Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Duke Realty reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Duke Realty.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

DRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Duke Realty by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 165,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after buying an additional 39,999 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Duke Realty by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 948,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,894,000 after acquiring an additional 91,366 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 22,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $4,817,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 404,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,180,000 after purchasing an additional 83,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $47.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.91. Duke Realty has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $49.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duke Realty (DRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.