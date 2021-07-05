Analysts Expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exponent’s earnings. Exponent posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exponent will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Exponent had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.81 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

EXPO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.77. 129,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,589. Exponent has a twelve month low of $68.42 and a twelve month high of $102.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.50. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 55.35 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at $385,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 540,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,624,000 after acquiring an additional 26,295 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exponent in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Exponent in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Exponent by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

