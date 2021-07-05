Analysts Expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) to post $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. MasterCraft Boat posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 900%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 59.90%. The company had revenue of $147.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.85 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.68. 134,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,395. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 301.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 2,135.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

