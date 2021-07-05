Analysts Expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Will Announce Earnings of $3.45 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will post $3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.09. Molina Healthcare reported earnings of $4.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full year earnings of $13.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.10 to $13.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $16.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.30 to $17.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.17.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total transaction of $78,891.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total value of $824,663.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,004,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,221,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,433,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,154,000 after buying an additional 411,014 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,175,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,143,000 after acquiring an additional 392,325 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 29.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,437,000 after acquiring an additional 206,692 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 582,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,850,000 after buying an additional 178,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $257.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $151.40 and a 1 year high of $273.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $253.79.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

