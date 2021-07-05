Analysts Expect Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for OLO’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OLO will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OLO.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.59 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. OLO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE:OLO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,912. OLO has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.93.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at $903,077,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at $82,584,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in OLO in the 1st quarter worth $41,686,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in OLO in the 1st quarter worth $35,180,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in OLO in the 1st quarter worth $34,307,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

