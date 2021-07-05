Analysts Expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) to report sales of $49.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.80 million to $52.17 million. Open Lending reported sales of $22.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 124.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full year sales of $214.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $196.70 million to $226.14 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $293.79 million, with estimates ranging from $261.90 million to $309.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The business had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Open Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

In other Open Lending news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $180,398,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $181,264,914.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock worth $369,573,811 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter valued at $282,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter valued at $5,699,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 11.2% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 65,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $40.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.67. Open Lending has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.05.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

