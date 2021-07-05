Analysts Expect PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) will announce earnings per share of $0.64 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PTC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.60. PTC reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $4.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.01 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

PTC stock opened at $143.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 76.59, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22. PTC has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $149.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.28.

In other news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total value of $794,142.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,464.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $36,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of PTC by 12,000.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in PTC by 59.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

