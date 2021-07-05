Analysts Expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SkyWest’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is $0.80. SkyWest reported earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 154.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $2.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $4.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SkyWest.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). SkyWest had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $534.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.00 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SKYW. Zacks Investment Research cut SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

SkyWest stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.52. The company had a trading volume of 236,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,966. SkyWest has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -621.71 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SkyWest by 188.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 181,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,865,000 after buying an additional 118,251 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 279,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 21,799 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 20,634.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 12.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SkyWest (SKYW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.