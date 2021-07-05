Analysts Expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $226.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) to report sales of $226.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $230.18 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full year sales of $906.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $900.00 million to $910.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $979.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sotera Health.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.38 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Sotera Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sotera Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHC. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth about $3,263,436,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth about $100,205,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth about $96,159,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 32.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 27,071.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,793,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

SHC stock opened at $24.42 on Monday. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion and a PE ratio of 64.26.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sotera Health (SHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.