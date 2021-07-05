Analysts Expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to announce sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.00 billion and the lowest is $1.93 billion. S&P Global posted sales of $1.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year sales of $7.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.89 billion to $8.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.92.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI stock opened at $414.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.96. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $415.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

