Analysts Expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to announce sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.00 billion and the lowest is $1.93 billion. S&P Global posted sales of $1.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year sales of $7.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.89 billion to $8.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for S&P Global.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion.
In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SPGI stock opened at $414.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.96. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $415.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).
