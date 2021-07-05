Analysts Expect Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Sunrun posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to $1.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.42 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

NASDAQ:RUN traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $56.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,049,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,684,408. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $20.53 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.46 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.22.

In other Sunrun news, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $4,635,477.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 270,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,721,710.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $97,119.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 112,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,257.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,551 shares of company stock valued at $13,563,966. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $858,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 257.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,358 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 16,830 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,088,000 after acquiring an additional 98,813 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

