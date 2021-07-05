Analysts Expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.77 Million

Analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) will post sales of $49.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.70 million and the highest is $49.90 million. Tactile Systems Technology posted sales of $35.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year sales of $219.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $219.10 million to $220.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $268.44 million, with estimates ranging from $264.82 million to $274.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.56 million.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $41,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,639.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $371,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 42,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCMD opened at $51.20 on Monday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52-week low of $30.31 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -465.41, a PEG ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.66.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

