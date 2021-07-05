Analysts Issue Forecasts for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. William Blair analyst A. Vecchi anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.00 million. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS.

Separately, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

ALGM opened at $27.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion and a PE ratio of 115.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.69. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $34.66.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 93,576 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $2,517,194.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard R. Lury sold 11,900 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $310,114.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,033 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,336 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. 41.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

