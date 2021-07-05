Analysts Offer Predictions for NextGen Acquisition Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NGAC)

NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NextGen Acquisition in a research note issued on Thursday, July 1st. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the year. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for NextGen Acquisition’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Acquisition in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

NGAC stock opened at $9.96 on Monday. NextGen Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGAC. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextGen Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $653,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in NextGen Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,015,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextGen Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,784,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in NextGen Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,772,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in NextGen Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.84% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Acquisition

NextGen Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in industrial and healthcare sectors. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

