Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July, 5th (ATA, CCA, CGO, CIA, FOOD, FVI, ITP, LIF, SES, TCW)

Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, July 5th:

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$41.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc alerts:

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$140.00 to C$135.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO)

had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$140.00 to C$135.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$7.75 to C$8.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.00 to C$12.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$11.25.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$40.00.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$43.00 to C$45.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$6.50.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$6.75 to C$7.25. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$6.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) was given a C$3.50 price target by analysts at ATB Capital. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.