Analysts’ Upgrades for July, 5th (ADXN, AGEN, AGESY, AMBBY, AMPY, CADNF, DKILY, EMCHF, HBRID, IPGDF)

Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, July 5th:

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Addex Therapeutics Ltd is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs for neurological disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate includes dipraglurant, ADX71149 which are in clinical stage. Its Preclinical programs include GABAB PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7 NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for Parkinson’s disease and mGlu3 PAM for neurodegenerative disorders. GABAB PAM program has been licensed to Indivior PLC for the treatment of addiction. Addex Therapeutics Ltd is based in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Agenus Inc., formerly known as Antigenics Inc., is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapeutics for the treatment of life threatening and chronic medical conditions. Immunotherapeutics are drugs that work by modulating the immune system to fight diseases. The Company’s product line includes Oncophage vaccine, a patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine. The Company is also developing Prophage, patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine; QS-21, vaccine adjuvant; and HerpV, a polyvalent off-the-shelf therapeutic heat shock protein-based vaccine for treatment of genital herpes which are all in the clinical testing stages. Agenus Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $63.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) was upgraded by analysts at Danske from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Amplify Energy Corp. is an oil and natural gas company. It is engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company’s operation principally focused in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas / North Louisiana and South Texas. Amplify Energy Corp., formerly known as Midstates Petroleum Company Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

EML Payments (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a hold rating.

IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a reduce rating.

Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) was upgraded by analysts at CLSA from an underperform rating to a buy rating.

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a reduce rating.

Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a sell rating.

