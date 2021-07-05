Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Bellway (BWY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bellway (LON: BWY):

6/16/2021 – Bellway had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,150 ($54.22) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/16/2021 – Bellway had its price target raised by analysts at Libertas Partners from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Bellway had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 4,060 ($53.04) price target on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Bellway had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 4,102 ($53.59) price target on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Bellway had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell.

Shares of BWY stock traded up GBX 42 ($0.55) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 3,369 ($44.02). The stock had a trading volume of 124,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,767. Bellway p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,059 ($26.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07). The firm has a market cap of £4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,507.86.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

