Analyzing Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) & RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR)

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) and RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Arch Therapeutics has a beta of -0.26, indicating that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RenovaCare has a beta of 2.36, indicating that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Arch Therapeutics and RenovaCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Therapeutics N/A N/A -146.99% RenovaCare N/A -113.41% -101.43%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arch Therapeutics and RenovaCare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.69 million N/A N/A RenovaCare N/A N/A -$9.55 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Arch Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of Arch Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of RenovaCare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Arch Therapeutics and RenovaCare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 RenovaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arch Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $1.38, indicating a potential upside of 1,344.33%. Given Arch Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arch Therapeutics is more favorable than RenovaCare.

Summary

Arch Therapeutics beats RenovaCare on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease. Its flagship products include AC5 advanced wound system and AC5 topical hemostat, which are intended for skin applications, such as management of complicated chronic wounds or acute surgical wounds. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Framingham, Massachusetts.

About RenovaCare

RenovaCare, Inc., a development-stage biotech and medical device company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. It is developing CellMist System, a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area. The company was formerly known as Janus Resources, Inc. and changed its name to RenovaCare, Inc. in January 2014. RenovaCare, Inc. is based in Roseland, New Jersey.

