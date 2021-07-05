Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Anglo American from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of Anglo American stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,174. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.05. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The company has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

