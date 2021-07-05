Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the May 31st total of 2,810,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of NYSE BUD traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.48. The company had a trading volume of 852,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,700. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $50.77 and a 52-week high of $79.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $144.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

BUD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

