ankrETH Hits Market Capitalization of $63.77 Million (aEth)

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One ankrETH coin can currently be bought for $2,174.20 or 0.06401466 BTC on popular exchanges. ankrETH has a market capitalization of $63.77 million and $8,264.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ankrETH has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ankrETH alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00054747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017938 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.85 or 0.00871074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,766.38 or 0.08144988 BTC.

ankrETH Profile

AETH is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . ankrETH’s official website is stkr.io . The official message board for ankrETH is medium.com/ankr-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

ankrETH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ankrETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ankrETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ankrETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ankrETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ankrETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.