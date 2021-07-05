Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ANFGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

Shares of ANFGF stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.73. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.97. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $27.80.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

