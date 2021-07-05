Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on ANFGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.00.
Shares of ANFGF stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.73. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.97. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $27.80.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
