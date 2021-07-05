Anyswap Price Reaches $1.71 on Top Exchanges (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. During the last week, Anyswap has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. Anyswap has a market cap of $31.87 million and $120,051.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.71 or 0.00005042 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00045372 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00139700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00166292 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,024.03 or 1.00318341 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.62 or 0.00921751 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

