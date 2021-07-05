Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $172.59 Million

Equities research analysts expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) to post sales of $172.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $172.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $172.82 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full-year sales of $689.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $685.45 million to $692.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $693.48 million, with estimates ranging from $635.37 million to $740.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07.

AIRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Income REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

In related news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $70,417.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,118.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $525,916 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 942.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $48.63 on Monday. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 99.42%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

