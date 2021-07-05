APENFT (NFT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $99.98 Million

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 5th. APENFT has a total market cap of $51.72 million and $99.98 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APENFT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, APENFT has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00054135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.61 or 0.00817422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,708.56 or 0.08033221 BTC.

APENFT Coin Profile

NFT is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling APENFT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars.

