Apexium Financial LP Boosts Holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Apexium Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. iShares North American Tech ETF makes up 3.6% of Apexium Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Apexium Financial LP owned 0.15% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $5,747,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,658,000 after acquiring an additional 15,568 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 168,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 112.8% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 11,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brouwer & Janachowski LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 161,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,402,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IGM opened at $408.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $383.11. iShares North American Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $280.61 and a fifty-two week high of $409.17.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on iShares North American Tech ETF from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

iShares North American Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

