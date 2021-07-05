Apexium Financial LP Buys 1,012 Shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus comprises about 1.2% of Apexium Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the fourth quarter worth $206,000.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus stock opened at $100.46 on Monday. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a twelve month low of $57.15 and a twelve month high of $71.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.08.

