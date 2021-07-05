Apexium Financial LP Has $11.08 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 8.1% of Apexium Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $11,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $134.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.18. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

