Apexium Financial LP Has $7.62 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.6% of Apexium Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,885,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,490,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $435.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $421.50. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $311.89 and a 12-month high of $435.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

