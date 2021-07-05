Apexium Financial LP Takes Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises about 1.6% of Apexium Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 942.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,303,000 after acquiring an additional 748,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,925,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,734,000 after purchasing an additional 394,419 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,710,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,037,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 698,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,528,000 after buying an additional 138,264 shares during the period.

VXF stock opened at $189.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.40. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $117.05 and a 52 week high of $190.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

