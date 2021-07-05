APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 44,690 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 44,690 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $21,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCCO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 548.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 37,290 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 157,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,733 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $64.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.23. The firm has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 29.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.93%.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $206,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,770.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $88,143.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $368,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $366,533. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

SCCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.