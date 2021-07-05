APG Asset Management N.V. Boosts Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,624 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $15,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Dell Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Dell Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $32,535,094.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,135,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $3,011,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,108,645 shares of company stock valued at $310,329,883 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

DELL opened at $99.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.93. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.08 and a 1 year high of $104.62. The firm has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DELL. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.72.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

