APG Asset Management N.V. Boosts Stake in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,118,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 397,800 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.67% of Momo worth $14,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOMO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Momo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,610,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 555.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 15,610 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its position in shares of Momo by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 31,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Momo by 330.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

MOMO stock opened at $15.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.61. Momo Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $22.05.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. Momo had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Momo Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MOMO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.10 to $19.30 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson cut shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Momo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.47.

About Momo

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

