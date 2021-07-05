APG Asset Management N.V. Buys 713,407 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,289,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 713,407 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.24% of Annaly Capital Management worth $24,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 485,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 53,422 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 116.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 131,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 70,838 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2,898.0% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 729,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 705,198 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 91.6% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 58,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 25.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,959,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $8.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.18. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NLY. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.97.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

