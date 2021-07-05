APG Asset Management N.V. Buys Shares of 144,300 CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 144,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,715,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.34% of CoreSite Realty at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,293,000 after buying an additional 68,621 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,639,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,490,000 after purchasing an additional 55,995 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth $100,427,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 14.7% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 769,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,343,000 after purchasing an additional 98,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,072,000 after purchasing an additional 37,218 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.56.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $101,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,112.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $48,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $726,969. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $134.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $141.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 67.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.26.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 93.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 95.67%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

