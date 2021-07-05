APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 747,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,409 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.08% of Carnival Co. & worth $16,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 245,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 154,475 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 154,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 48,120 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 207.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 134,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 90,780 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 136,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 43,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.16.

CCL opened at $26.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.07. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.7 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.