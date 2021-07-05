APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,295 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17,527 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.13% of Insulet worth $18,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Insulet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PODD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.43.

PODD opened at $281.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.30. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $185.24 and a 12-month high of $306.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,164.15 and a beta of 0.68.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

