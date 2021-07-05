APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,096 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.15% of Nordson worth $14,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,180,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 967,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,224,000 after acquiring an additional 459,332 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,250,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Nordson by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 842,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,423,000 after acquiring an additional 170,709 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 400,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,611,000 after acquiring an additional 108,900 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,414.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDSN opened at $220.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $178.60 and a 1 year high of $224.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.73.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

