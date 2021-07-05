APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,773 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 399,356 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $20,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,886,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $555,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,525 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 225,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after acquiring an additional 17,318 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 153,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $65.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $68.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.57.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.745 dividend. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BNS shares. Barclays raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.37.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

