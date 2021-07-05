APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 56.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 641,010 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $23,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Stephens increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.04.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $2,149,324.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,264.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Insiders have sold a total of 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $57.57 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $85.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.24.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

