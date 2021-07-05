APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 172,590 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $16,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the first quarter valued at about $849,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the first quarter valued at about $453,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of NetEase by 7.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 65.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $113.31 on Monday. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.93 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.46.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $32.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.12%.

NTES has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

