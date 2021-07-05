APG Asset Management N.V. Has $15.52 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 102,205 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $15,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $97.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $59.07 and a 52-week high of $99.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.