APG Asset Management N.V. Has $16.68 Million Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,023,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 198,120 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.20% of Teck Resources worth $16,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TECK. Aviva PLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 158,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,040,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TECK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.84.

TECK stock opened at $23.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of -68.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.31. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0404 dividend. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.26%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

